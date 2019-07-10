So Juicy, juice and salad bar, now open in Carson City

Carson City’s newest downtown eatery is now open.

So Juicy, a juice and salad bar on Carson Street across from City Hall, opened on Monday.

So Juicy offers an array of cold press juices such as Fennel Fun, Pink Pucker and Black Apple as well as wellness shots, acai bowls, smoothies and muesli. Its full salad bar has vegan options.

The juice bar is owned and operated by Shalyn Lewallen and Kacie DeKruse, whose husband, Bryan, renovated the 1,500-square-foot space.

DeKruse, for example, took out the existing ceiling to raise it about 5 feet, and has plans to add an outdoor patio in the back in the next year.

The new venture will be taking part in the upcoming Taste of Downtown on July 20.

So Juicy is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is located at 208 N. Carson St.; the phone is 775-434-7499 and the web site is http://www.sojuicyjuice.com.