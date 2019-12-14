Something new is brewing at Casino Fandango

The “best casino in Carson City” now has the best craft beer selection in Carson City. Craft 55 is Casino Fandango’s newest craft beer bar, and the perfect place for good times and great beer.

Starting in November guests can choose a beverage from award-winning brewers like Ballast Point to local Northern Nevada brewers like Lead Dog. Craft 55 staff can help the novice beer drinker choose the perfect pint from the 24 beers on tap or numerous bottled and canned varieties. They can also log into the app “Untapped” to find what we are serving and what is currently trending. While grabbing a cold one, guests can enjoy unique and trendy light bites while watching a game on one of 15 of new large-screen 85” televisions or play one of the new multi-hand video poker progressive slot machines at the bar. An ideal location for sports fans to meet up, Craft 55 is the place to watch all NFL games this season and place wagers in the recently remodeled sports book that was completed in September.

The Casino Fandango staff is looking forward to the change “The sports book reinvention and opening of Craft 55 has been nearly a year in the making,” said President/General Manager of Casino Fandango, Court Cardinal. “With this addition, we are adding an exciting option for area residents where they can cheer on their favorite team and enjoy a large variety of craft beers with the same friendly staff that Casino Fandango is known for.”

The Craft 55 space was formerly a small service bar for the sports book but has now been completely re-imagined. “William Hill is excited about the redesigned Sports Book and Craft 55 at Casino Fandango,” said William Hill CEO Joe Asher. “The new space will make for an incredible place for residents and visitors to Carson City to watch any sporting event.” Craft 55 has seating to accommodate groups, and a spacious bar that includes video poker.