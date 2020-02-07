Spa expanding in size and services in Carson City

Information: online at https://www.thefirmcryospa.com/ and by phone at 775-315-9080.

The Firm Cryo Spa is growing in more ways than one.

“We’ve been so busy we decided to expand,” said Debbie Billings, owner of the year-old business.

The spa is moving from one room inside Fitness for Life gym on Winnie Lane to 3,000 square feet at 602 N. Curry St., at the corner of Robinson Street, the long-vacant historic building last occupied by Chateau Bliss home decoration shop.

With the bump up in size, Billings is adding services.

The spa uses cryotherapy, or cold therapy, which uses a machine similar to an ultrasound to apply extremely low temperatures to the body.

The spa offers what it calls CryoSlimming to destroy fat cells, CryoToning Cellulite to break down cellulite, and CryoToning Face to improve skin elasticity and tighten facial muscles.

With the move, Billings is adding a massage room and an esthetician room as well as a far infrared sauna, ionic foot detox, and a breathe room.

The sauna and foot detox both reportedly help in weight loss, detoxification, and increased energy.

“The infrared sauna will be in here and the rest of the room filled with plants for the breathe room,” said Billings standing inside a large enclosed porch at the front of the building.

Billings is also waiting on delivery of pink salt stones from Pakistan to line the walls of one room with what are commonly called Himalayan bricks.

“They release negative ions. We’re bombarded with positive ions from TVs, computers, all our electronics,” she said. “It helps with asthma, breathing.”

Billings says she’ll continue to expand the spa. Next, she plans to add an oxygen bar and after that to redo a large room upstairs as an entertainment room for booked events and refurbish an outdoor deck on the roof for warm weather gatherings.

Billings plans to keep the old location running until the new one opens, hopefully by mid-February, she said.

The current hours are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A description of services, pricing and contact information are available at the spa’s web site, https://www.thefirmcryospa.com/, or by calling 775-315-9080.