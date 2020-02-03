Squeeze In joins Carson City Green Dining District

GreenUP!, a nonprofit organization that provides environmental education to businesses, announced that Squeeze In has joined the Carson Street Green Dining District as part of the corporation’s commitment to sustainability in 2020, according to a news release.

The restaurant has taken steps to reduce waste including replacing single use plastic syrup containers with multi-use syrup dispensers at each table. GreenUP! through its green dining district program will measure their waste stream and offer cost-saving suggestions for waste reduction.

“Squeeze In’s sustainability policy for 2020 serves us, serves our guests, and serves our community,” Shila Morris, president/co-owner for the Carson City Squeeze In, said in the release. “We are analyzing ways to reduce waste at our Carson City location and at all Squeeze In restaurants in the region.”