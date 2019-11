Another hotel is coming to Carson City.

A Staybridge Suites hotel is being built by Metcalf Builders Inc.

The hotel is holding a ground breaking at 972 Retail Court on Nov. 6.

Staybridge Suites is part of IHG, a large hotel business that includes Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, and Intercontinental.

The Staybridge Suites in Reno features guest rooms with full kitchens and allows dogs.