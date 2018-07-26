SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates closes on two properties

SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates' Tom Johnson and Jack Brower recently closed on two properties in Carson City.

Johnson represented the buyer and Brower represented the seller in the transactions of an industrial and commercial site.

The properties closed on July 6 for a combined value of $1,325,000.

The first property, located on 900 Mallory Way, is a 31,960-square-foot industrial warehouse building on three acres of land featuring a 5,000-square-foot office space.

The second property is a commercial site on a 1.34-acre parcel of land located at 900 Fairview Drive.

SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates is based in Northern Nevada with offices in Reno and Carson City.

The company is a full-service real estate firm committed to helping buyers, owners, landlords and tenants of industrial, retail, office, land and multi-family properties.

The firm is affiliated with the SVN National Network, which is found in more than 150 markets.