Tahoe Fracture welcomes new doctors

RENO – The Tahoe Fracture & Orthopedic Medical Clinic has welcomed Dr. Daniel Cepela and Dr. Jennifer Mendoza to the team. Cepela will serve as the new hand and upper extremity orthopedic surgeon and Mendoza will serve as the new pain management physician.

Cepela graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 2012, completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Albany Medical College in 2017, and most recently finished an upper extremity and microvascular fellowship at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine in 2018.

Mendoza graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in 2010, completed her anesthesiology residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2014, and finished her obstetrical anesthesia fellowship in 2015 at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She also served as an instructor in the department of anesthesia at Northwestern University for a year.

"All of us at Tahoe Fracture Clinic are looking forward to having Dr. Cepela and Dr. Mendoza join our practice," said Dr. Jeff Cummings of Tahoe Fracture. "Both are extremely talented professionals who succeed in their areas of expertise. By having Dr. Cepela and Dr. Mendoza bring their specialties to the Tahoe Fracture Clinic we are helping grow our practice to meet the needs of our patients in the area."

Cepela will be located at 973 Mica Drive No. 201 in Carson City. Mendoza will be located at 2874 N. Carson St. No. 210 in Carson City.

For information on Tahoe Fracture & Orthopedic Medical Clinic, visit http://www.tahoefracture.com.