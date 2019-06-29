Talk of the Town: 3rd and Curry Street Farmers Market

Have you been to the “Farmers Market?”

It’s on 3rd and Curry Street

Have some fresh fruit and vegetables

And other things

You are in for a wonderful treat

It’s the other things I’m going to address

Do you have a child or two?

Come to the Kid’s Booth on July 6 and 13

There will be an Art Contest for all children (5-18)

That they can enter into

The focus is Farm to Table

Eating good and healthy foods

There are five age group categories

With judged winners and prizes too

It’s with artistic merit, creativity and meaning

That the judges will decide

You must pick up contest rules and entry forms

That the Kid’s Booth will provide

This is sponsored by “The Farmers Market”

For all children on the go

July 20th to be submitted

And July 27th displayed and shown

Children are so wonderful!

Their creativity knows no bounds

Ribbons and honorable mentions will be awarded

Come friends and family on the 27th

Artists will be found

Kid’s Booth Contest at Farmers Market Market hours 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Enter on July 6 and 13. Submissions due on July 20 in person, displayed winners on July 27 at 10 a.m.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.