Talk of the Town: 3rd and Curry Street Farmers Market
Have you been to the “Farmers Market?”
It’s on 3rd and Curry Street
Have some fresh fruit and vegetables
And other things
You are in for a wonderful treat
It’s the other things I’m going to address
Do you have a child or two?
Come to the Kid’s Booth on July 6 and 13
There will be an Art Contest for all children (5-18)
That they can enter into
The focus is Farm to Table
Eating good and healthy foods
There are five age group categories
With judged winners and prizes too
It’s with artistic merit, creativity and meaning
That the judges will decide
You must pick up contest rules and entry forms
That the Kid’s Booth will provide
This is sponsored by “The Farmers Market”
For all children on the go
July 20th to be submitted
And July 27th displayed and shown
Children are so wonderful!
Their creativity knows no bounds
Ribbons and honorable mentions will be awarded
Come friends and family on the 27th
Artists will be found
Kid’s Booth Contest at Farmers Market Market hours 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Enter on July 6 and 13. Submissions due on July 20 in person, displayed winners on July 27 at 10 a.m.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.