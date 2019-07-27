Talk of the Town: Bike Authority in Carson City
Are you in search of a bike doctor?
A bike mechanic for all of your needs?
Well, look no further
It’s Dan Turner
At the “Bike Authority”
Dan has been in Carson City since 1996
Started working here in 1983
He’s had his own bike shop for 23 years
He’d say, “It’s just 3 dogs and me.”
Friendly and receptive
More than willing to give me a little of his time
Always bike ready
Especially in the summertime
Dan doesn’t sell bikes
He fixes them
He’s even been known to make parts
Just like bicycle stores nowadays
It’s hard to beat the prices at Walmart
His shop, it isn’t pretty
He doesn’t sell apparel or gear
But he will solve your bike problems
And you’ll be happy you ventured here
He works on all bikes conceivable
BMX, mountain, road and casual around town
He builds a lot of bicycle wheels that have won world titles
A bike wrench all around
He supports the BMX track in Carson City
All sorts of frames and bike jerseys cover his wall
He even has a High Wheeler
But be careful, you might just fall.
My poems are meant to be a gift
There isn’t any pay
I’m here to support good businesses
And promote them in any way
Three cheers for the “Bike Authority”
Come visit Dan today
The Bike Authority is located at 385 Hot Springs Road #1, Carson City, Nev. 89706. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. 775-230-3117.
Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.