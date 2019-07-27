Talk of the Town: Bike Authority in Carson City

Are you in search of a bike doctor?

A bike mechanic for all of your needs?

Well, look no further

It’s Dan Turner

At the “Bike Authority”

Dan has been in Carson City since 1996

Started working here in 1983

He’s had his own bike shop for 23 years

He’d say, “It’s just 3 dogs and me.”

Friendly and receptive

More than willing to give me a little of his time

Always bike ready

Especially in the summertime

Dan doesn’t sell bikes

He fixes them

He’s even been known to make parts

Just like bicycle stores nowadays

It’s hard to beat the prices at Walmart

His shop, it isn’t pretty

He doesn’t sell apparel or gear

But he will solve your bike problems

And you’ll be happy you ventured here

He works on all bikes conceivable

BMX, mountain, road and casual around town

He builds a lot of bicycle wheels that have won world titles

A bike wrench all around

He supports the BMX track in Carson City

All sorts of frames and bike jerseys cover his wall

He even has a High Wheeler

But be careful, you might just fall.

My poems are meant to be a gift

There isn’t any pay

I’m here to support good businesses

And promote them in any way

Three cheers for the “Bike Authority”

Come visit Dan today

The Bike Authority is located at 385 Hot Springs Road #1, Carson City, Nev. 89706. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. 775-230-3117.

Jenny Schnabel is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor of fine arts degree. She welcomes poem ideas at carsoncitypoet@gmail.com.