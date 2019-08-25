Talk of the Town: Cal-1 Services Locksmith
Has this ever happened to you?
You have carelessly locked yourself out
No spare key, no friend and no neighbor
Can get you out of this spot
So really, when it comes down to it
A locksmith you need to call
Cal at “Cal-1 Services Locksmith”
Will help you through it
Nothing is too large or too small
Established in 1986
Cal’s been at it for 33 years
Certified locksmith, owner, technician
He will alleviate all of your fears
He installs lock and door hardware
Does maintenance and repair
Rekeys whatever needs to be done
To the best of his ability
He will soon be there
He enjoys that no day is ever the same
Meeting new people and solving their needs
He provides a senior discount
He helps churches and charities
Cal’s lived in Carson most of his life
Started here in the 4th grade
He says his dog Lacie is 2nd in command
I think she’s got it made
Cal says everyday is fun
Everyday is always new
Give him a call if you need a locksmith
He will be there for you
“Cal-1 Services Locksmith” can be reached at Mobile, 775-883-LOCK (5625).