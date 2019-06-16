Talk of the Town: Dubois Health
It started back in 1964
With a health book Phil had found
He gave it to his wife, Judy
And together they turned their life around
With a $75 loan
They started their small store
Today, 55 years later
“Dubois Health” will keep you coming back for more
Their stock it is amazing
As you walk from room to room
If they don’t have it
They will order it
And it will be here soon
Vitamins and supplements
Natural cosmetics and refrigerated foods
There’s a space for coffee and teas
And a room for flours and gluten free, too
There is also a herb room
With 500 herbs in bulk
Customers can research what they need
So it’s more than just good luck
There is also a Native American section
It was Phil’s pride and joy
Sage wands, smokers and incense burners
Products made by local tribes
You certainly might enjoy
Judy is now in charge
With four employees by her side
Helping you with your questions
It’s good service they will provide
It’s a well-stocked destination
Servicing all your healthy needs
Come and check them out
If you haven’t been there before
I know you’ll be quite pleased
Dubois Health is located at 201 E. William, Carson City, Nev. 89701
775-882-2451
Open 9:30-5:30 Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.