Talk of the Town: Dubois Health

It started back in 1964

With a health book Phil had found

He gave it to his wife, Judy

And together they turned their life around

With a $75 loan

They started their small store

Today, 55 years later

“Dubois Health” will keep you coming back for more

Their stock it is amazing

As you walk from room to room

If they don’t have it

They will order it

And it will be here soon

Vitamins and supplements

Natural cosmetics and refrigerated foods

There’s a space for coffee and teas

And a room for flours and gluten free, too

There is also a herb room

With 500 herbs in bulk

Customers can research what they need

So it’s more than just good luck

There is also a Native American section

It was Phil’s pride and joy

Sage wands, smokers and incense burners

Products made by local tribes

You certainly might enjoy

Judy is now in charge

With four employees by her side

Helping you with your questions

It’s good service they will provide

It’s a well-stocked destination

Servicing all your healthy needs

Come and check them out

If you haven’t been there before

I know you’ll be quite pleased

Dubois Health is located at 201 E. William, Carson City, Nev. 89701

775-882-2451

Open 9:30-5:30 Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

http://www.duboishealth.com