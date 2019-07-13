Talk of the Town: Gather in Carson City
We gather in Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall
We gather on holidays to answer the call
But have you been to “Gather” to gather?
Come one, come one and all
A fifth-generation Nevadan
“Gather” has been Angela’s dream
A real workaholic
With plenty of steam
Are you aware the food is farm to table?
Meaning it isn’t pre-packaged
There isn’t a label
When they say market fresh
They have picked it that day
It is locally sourced produce
That’s coming your way
Chef Howard Jachens is their executive chef
With 30 years behind him
He has passed the culinary test
Family and kid friendly
Angela and Brian have a son
There’s a kids table in the corner
Where they can also have fun
My first experience was a wine paring dinner
Of course it was great
And certainly a winner
Always available for events
Or a party of one or two
Cocktails at the bar
How about you?
Dayton Valley Aquaponics for produce
Borda Lamb and Bently Ranch Meats
Special desserts by Dana
You’re in for a treat
Come and check them out
Give “Gather” a try
They might become your favorite
You will know why
“Gather is located at 402 N. Carson St.
Carson City, Nev. 89701
775-433-0200, hours 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday
Facebook @GatherCC or Instagram @gather_carson_city