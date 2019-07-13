Talk of the Town: Gather in Carson City

We gather in Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall

We gather on holidays to answer the call

But have you been to “Gather” to gather?

Come one, come one and all

A fifth-generation Nevadan

“Gather” has been Angela’s dream

A real workaholic

With plenty of steam

Are you aware the food is farm to table?

Meaning it isn’t pre-packaged

There isn’t a label

When they say market fresh

They have picked it that day

It is locally sourced produce

That’s coming your way

Chef Howard Jachens is their executive chef

With 30 years behind him

He has passed the culinary test

Family and kid friendly

Angela and Brian have a son

There’s a kids table in the corner

Where they can also have fun

My first experience was a wine paring dinner

Of course it was great

And certainly a winner

Always available for events

Or a party of one or two

Cocktails at the bar

How about you?

Dayton Valley Aquaponics for produce

Borda Lamb and Bently Ranch Meats

Special desserts by Dana

You’re in for a treat

Come and check them out

Give “Gather” a try

They might become your favorite

You will know why

“Gather is located at 402 N. Carson St.

Carson City, Nev. 89701

775-433-0200, hours 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday

Facebook @GatherCC or Instagram @gather_carson_city