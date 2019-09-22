Talk of the Town: Kelly’s Steam Carpet Care
Has your carpet had good use?
It gets dirty over time
Does your upholstery need cleaning up?
Do you want it looking, oh so fine?
“Kelly’s Steam Carpet Care”
Can service you where you are
Carson Valley, Carson City, Lake Tahoe
They’re close and not too far
They have been serving this area
For almost 43 years
Doing water and fire damage restoration
Pet ordor and stain removal
Carpet stretching and repairs
This is a family run business
Their kids started helping young
Nickels for sweeping the floors
A little money in their pockets
They were just having fun
You can always get a free estimate
Just e-mail or give them a call
Guaranteeing timely service
They will give it their all
Gail she runs the office
Telling Ron where he needs to go
Ron is a Jack of all trades
Really the boss that’s in the know
Technicians that are experienced professionals
With many years under their belt
We just had our carpets cleaned
Not only did they look good
But the softness could be felt
Their mission is to bring quality service
With the best prices and a guarantee of excellence combined
They wish to build their business
One happy customer at a time
“Kelly’s Steam Carpet Care” is located at 895 Mitch Drive
Gardnerville, Nev. 89460 Hours 9-5 Mon -Sat.
775-782-1998 and 775-885-2631