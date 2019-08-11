Talk of the Town: Rivas Mexican Grill
Hola! Como’ estas!
That is what greeted me
Friendly with a smile
My next poem was meant to be
“Rivas Mexican Grill”
Did you know it’s number 9?
20 years in Las Vegas
You know it must be fine
It was started by Ivan Rivas
It’s all in the family
They came from Las Vegas, Washington and Sacramento
To work at #9 in Carson City
Lazaro Torres is the manager
With Arron Lopez by his side
Mayra Davalos is the cashier and supervisor
Making sure you are happy
With the customer service they provide
It’s all homemade
A Real Mexican Grill
You can eat there or on the go
If you’re in a real hurry
They have a drive-up window
Their menu, it’s amazing
Tacos, tortas, quesadillas, nachos, burritos
And, of course, their famous steak fries
Salads, fajitas and wings
Pozole and menudo
You can give it a try
What I like best
It’s good Mexican food
For me, it’s really close by
Open 7 days a week
From 6 a.m.-11 p.m. and (2 a.m. on weekends)
Come in, they’re standing by
“Rivas Mexican Grill” is located at 557 S. Saliman Road
Carson City, Nev. 89701, 775-461-0583
Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday seven days a week
and 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Sunday