Talk of the Town: Rivas Mexican Grill

Hola! Como’ estas!

That is what greeted me

Friendly with a smile

My next poem was meant to be

“Rivas Mexican Grill”

Did you know it’s number 9?

20 years in Las Vegas

You know it must be fine

It was started by Ivan Rivas

It’s all in the family

They came from Las Vegas, Washington and Sacramento

To work at #9 in Carson City

Lazaro Torres is the manager

With Arron Lopez by his side

Mayra Davalos is the cashier and supervisor

Making sure you are happy

With the customer service they provide

It’s all homemade

A Real Mexican Grill

You can eat there or on the go

If you’re in a real hurry

They have a drive-up window

Their menu, it’s amazing

Tacos, tortas, quesadillas, nachos, burritos

And, of course, their famous steak fries

Salads, fajitas and wings

Pozole and menudo

You can give it a try

What I like best

It’s good Mexican food

For me, it’s really close by

Open 7 days a week

From 6 a.m.-11 p.m. and (2 a.m. on weekends)

Come in, they’re standing by

“Rivas Mexican Grill” is located at 557 S. Saliman Road

Carson City, Nev. 89701, 775-461-0583

Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday seven days a week

and 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday to Sunday