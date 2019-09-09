Talk of the Town: Rupert’s Precision Gemcutting
Are you into beautiful Jewelry?
Gem quality, one of a kind
Come into “Rupert’s Precision Gemcutting”
You are in for a wonderful find
Tobin Rupert is the owner, gemcutter
With Kendra Thurman and Nena Leonard by his side
Doing appraisals,watch repair, beading and jewelry designs
Along with customer service that they provide
Tobin likes the search
Seek and you will find
Mother earth’s treasures come alive
It just takes a little time
Rock art, wood art and Native American knives
Are some of his designs
Connecting you to the spiritual world
You would be surprised
I love his connection with nature
And the Jeffery pine tree that he found
He wouldn’t cut the branch off the tree
He waited for the branch to fall down
It now sits at the entrance of his shop
Inlaid with turquoise for all to see
He really can’t use his cell phone there
It’s full of too much energy
He creates a huge art work every year
A Spirit Pole beckons you in
A Galas Dungal sits outside made from cedar
You can just walk in
Tobin’s roots go way back
Quite a lot further than mine
With a Washoe grandfather and full Paiute grandmother
They go back to the beginning of time
All in all, Tobin loves his work
With the unique gems and minerals that he finds
He will make it special for you
A Mother Earth piece one of a kind
Rupert’s Precision Gemcutting” is located at 2800 S. Curry St., in Carson City. 775-882-5988. https://www.rupertsgemcutting.com