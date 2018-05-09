Taxable sales continue to rise in Nevada

Taxable sales rose 3.2 percent in February, the 92nd consecutive month of increases.

Total sales reported statewide were $4.35 billion.

For the fiscal year to date, 14 of the 17 counties are up. The biggest gains were in Washoe, Churchill, Eureka and Lyon counties, all double digits.

Carson City reported a more modest increase — 4.8 percent to $78.1 million. Auto sales, the capital's largest sales tax generator, rose just 3.1 percent. But building material sales were up 33.7 percent to $8.2 million and General Merchandise Stores 6.6 percent to $11.1 million.

Washoe County reported a 12.5 percent increase to $618.2 million for February. Wholesale durable goods rose 31.7 percent to $55 million. Building material sales were up 27.6 percent to $33.8 million.

Churchill County was up 19.9 percent to $24.4 million. Food Services and Drinking Places rose 59.5 percent to $2.5 million there. And Wholesale durable goods increased 18.7 percent.

Eureka County's taxable sales were $26.88 million driven by an increase of more than 718 percent in General Merchandise Store sales, a 79 percent increase in Wholesale durable goods and a 59 percent increase in the Specialty Trade Contractors category.

In Lyon County, the increase was 14.4 percent to $35.96 million. Auto sales, which were up only a bit in most counties, increased 31.6 percent in Lyon, a total of $5.5 million. Miscellaneous Store Retailers reported a 243 percent increase to $1.68 million.

Douglas County was up as well but only by 1.9 percent. Total sales there were $53.8 million, primarily because the 10.9 percent increase in Food Services and Drinking Places, the county's largest tax generator. Total sales in that category were $13.1 million. General Merchandise Stores, the second biggest category, were up 4.5 percent to $6.9 million. But numerous smaller categories were off in February.

Clark County had a solid month at $3.2 billion, a 5.6 percent increase.

For the eight months of this fiscal year, taxable sales are up 4.2 percent. One of the drivers of that is building material sales. Construction is again booming statewide.

Seven Nevada counties have experienced double-digit growth over the fiscal year so far: Carson City, Churchill, Eureka, Lyon, Nye, Pershing and White Pine counties.