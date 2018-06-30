Ty Nebe joins Plumas Bank as Carson City loan officer

Plumas Bank has hired Ty Nebe as vice president, commercial/agricultural loan officer for Carson City and the surrounding Sierra region. With more than 27 years of commercial and agricultural lending experience, Nebe is responsible for generating loans and managing relationships for business clients throughout the area.

"Plumas Bank has a strong, community-oriented reputation and I am proud to be a part of this thriving company. I look forward to supporting the local businesses in any way I can, working with them to ensure their future success," Nebe said.

Previously, he was managing director of credit risk for Charles Schwab Bank in Reno.

"Ty will be a tremendous asset to our clients and to Plumas Bank as we expand our business into Carson City and beyond. He has a solid pulse on the community and will bring financial expertise and solutions to the needs of the businesses in the area. We are excited to have him as part of our talented team," said Andrew J. Ryback, president and chief executive officer.

Born and raised in Northern Nevada, Nebe graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics. He also graduated from the American Bankers Association's National Commercial Lending School at the University of Oklahoma. Nebe was a founding officer for Northern Nevada Bank, which served the Northern Nevada market from 2000 to 2006. Nebe was also a founding board member of the Nevada Future Farmers of America Foundation.