Union celebrating first anniversary in Carson City

The Union is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the opening of its outdoor patio, The Union Backyard.

Friday, chef Mark Estee will be barbecuing free sausage samples provided by Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and serving a lavender mojito cocktail for the occasion in the new backyard area from 5-7 p.m.

"We wanted to create an intimate space for people to eat, relax and socialize, similar to a true backyard get-together," said Estee. "It's something that we are very proud to open, especially on the one-year anniversary of The Union's opening."

The downtown restaurant opened last year in the brewery at the corner of Carson and Proctor streets. The menu features American brewhouse cuisine with Estee's Italian influence. The space also features The Hub coffee shop.

The anniversary party is from 5-9 p.m. The Union is located at 302 N. Carson St.