Volunteer opportunities in Carson City

The chill is in the air – it’s time for fall. We hope it is time for you to consider volunteering with one of these fun and interesting organizations. If you would like to volunteer with any of these organizations, contact Sandy at 775-687-4680 extension 6.

NEW! The Nevada Department of Corrections, Stewart Facility, is seeking someone to help with filing paperwork and documents. The volunteer would also handle routine tasks and data entry.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is looking for friendly volunteers at their front desk to greet museum visitors, collect fees, and issue admission tickets. Available shifts include Monday mornings, Thursday afternoons and Sunday mornings. Volunteer tour guides and volunteers to work on the train crews are also needed.

Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City is looking for active adults to join their amazing Volunteer Team. Volunteer benefits include a $10 voucher for meals at Carson Tahoe’s Sage Café for each volunteer day and an annual medical testing package worth over $500, plus many other perks, not to mention the heart-felt appreciation of over 2,000 employees.

Are you interested in volunteering with a local organization that has been nominated for the CNN Heroes Award? If so, ESL In-Home is just the right organization for you. ESL In-Home Program is seeking Community Volunteer Tutors to provide ESL tutoring, literacy, or citizenship study to adult immigrants. You do not need to be bi-lingual.

FISH provides food, clothing, shelter and medical aid to the homeless and hungry within our community, with the objective to provide programs and referrals to families and individuals so that they may become self-sufficient. FISH is looking for volunteers in their Food Bank, Family Dining Room, at one of their thrift stores, assistance with intakes and referrals, as well as data entry.

RSVP is seeking a part-time volunteer Veterans VIP Field Representative to aid Carson City’s veterans in need. Duties include recruiting and retaining volunteers that will provide veterans with assistance and access to veterans services including transportation, suicide prevention and awareness; promoting the RSVP Veterans VIP Program services to potential clients; and providing client referral to partner agencies for assistance.

All volunteers receive orientation and training. In addition to these opportunities, many of our other partner organizations could use your help as a volunteer. RSVP offers mileage reimbursement and insurance coverage. If you are a governmental agency, proprietary health care organization or nonprofit organization and would like RSVP to feature your need for volunteers, contact Sandy at 775-687-4680 extension 6.