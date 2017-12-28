Well Being moving to its own facility in Carson City

For information: Visit carsoncityfitness.com or email info@carsoncityfitness.com or call 775-546-3414

What: Well Being Massage Therapy and Functional Fitness

Well Being Massage Therapy and Functional Fitness is on the move, literally.

The personal training gym inside Fitness for Life on Winnie Lane is moving into its own 3,000 square-foot facility on Roop Street.

Well Being offers personal training, fitness classes and massage.

"Our tagline is Where Fit is a Way of Life," said Brad Paula, who owns the gym with his wife Alina, Well Being's massage therapist.

Patrons can come in and sign up with one of three or four personal trainers, who charge between $40 to $60 per hour, and have access to an array of fitness equipment, including isometric equipment, treadmill, elliptical machine and stationary bikes.

Or individuals can attend any of six classes offered throughout the week by buying punch cards, $80 for 10 classes or $140 for 20 classes.

The classes include Ageless, a mix of cardio and circuit training; Tidal Wave, cardio and strength using rowing machines; Noon Boot Camp Blast, 40 minutes of a boot camp exercises; TRX Suspension, based on suspension training developed by the U.S. Navy SEALs; Foam Rolling, a tissue rejuvenation and regeneration self-massage class using foam rollers; Daily Recharge, a combination of stretch and yoga poses; and HIIT, or high-intensity interval training.

"That's for the fitness junkie or fanatic who wants a rush," said Paula.

Well Being's new location will also feature a small boutique selling training items and nutritional supplements, and two treatment rooms.

Paula said one room is being set aside for future use by chiropractors, acupuncturist, or possibly another massage therapist, while one room is reserved for massage therapy by Alina Paula, who also offers nutritional coaching.

"He's too shy so I'll tell you he was last year's Best of Carson trainer and Alina was Best of Carson massage therapist," said Mike Hartman, a client and friend.

Hartman was on hand helping get the new space in shape after Brad Paula slipped on a ladder, breaking some ribs earlier this month.

"A bunch of Brad's friends banded together to help get this ready," he said.

Well Being will have a soft opening on Jan. 15 and a grand opening March 1.