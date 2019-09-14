Yerington Cyber Security training reduces online threats for 13 participants

DLL Technologies LLC has announced its successful completion of the Cyber Security Program. DLL partnered with the Yerington Library and the Boys and Girls Club as part of its commitment to give back to the local community. It developed a project to teach area youth cyber security techniques to help them identify potential online threats, along with proper password protection habits. Thirteen participants passed the course with the potential of using the skills they learned in future business endeavors.

DLL is an IT Managed Service Provider focused on providing high-level support and consulting for small to mid-size companies, startups and individuals. By committing itself to seek efficient and innovative ways of support, DLL has been able to navigate the constantly evolving landscape of technology. This allows it to confidently make recommendations to its clients that will effectively grow their businesses.

As part of its community outreach efforts, DLL has partnered with local area businesses and organizations to design technology-based projects.