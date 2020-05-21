Caleb Cage named Nevada’s COVID-19 response director

Caleb Cage

State of Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak has named Caleb Cage to head Nevada’s COVID-19 response.

“This new, expanded role will help propel the state of Nevada forward as we continue our gradual, phased-in reopening and fortify our response to this unprecedented public health crisis,” said Sisolak.

He said Cage’s experience will ensure Nevada’s response plan is effective in the immediate and long-term future.

Cage is the former head of the state Emergency Management Division and assistant vice chancellor for Workforce Development in the Nevada System of Higher Education.

The new position is funded by federal dollars, not state money.