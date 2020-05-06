Candidates Night features county commission races

The Churchill County Republican Central Committee along with local media will present Candidates Night on May 19 for the two commissioner openings.

Because of the restrictions placed on gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s directives, Candidates Night will not be open to the public. The historic Fallon Fraternal Hall & Community Center is hosting the event.

Before May 19, candidate profiles will appear online and in the Lahontan Valley News.

The CCRCC is sponsoring the event, which will be broadcast on radio stations KVLV (980 AM) and KKTU (99.5 FM) beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Fallon Post and the Lahontan Valley News will serve as moderators for Candidates Night. Each candidate will be asked questions pertaining to the role of commissioner and on the future of Churchill County.

The commission seats are the only two local races in Churchill County for the primary election. Each term is for four years.

Running for District 1 is challenger Justin Heath and incumbent Harry “Bus” Scharmann, both Republicans. The winner of the primary election will serve as commissioner for the next four years.

Current commissioner Carl Erquiaga is termed out and unable to seek re-election for District 3. Two Democrats and two Republicans are seeking his seat. The Democratic candidates are Keith Boone and Kelli Kelly, while the two GOP candidates are Michael “Mick” Casey and Gregory S. Koenig.

The top Democratic and Republican winners will then face off in the general election in November. Voters will also select three Churchill County School District trustees. Those entered in the race include incumbents Phil Pinder, Tricia Strasdin and Kathryn Whitaker, and challengers Gregg Malkovich and Lee Tisdale.

The Churchill County Clerk’s office sent sample ballots April 16, and actual ballots last week.

• The Clerk’s Office encourages voters to check their registration by contacting 775-423-6028 or elections@churchillcounty.org Voters can also check their registration at https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/

• May 12 is the last day to register to vote, update registration or change party affiliation by mail or by appearing in person at the Churchill County Clerk’s offices. (The Clerk’s Office is currently closed to the public. We encourage the public to contact our office by phone. An appointment can be made if registration cannot be done by mail or online).

• May 13-May 21 – Online only voter registration, voter registration changes or party affiliation changes. http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov (If someone registers or updates their registration online during this time period, their ballot will be mailed to them)

• May 22-June 4 — Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation online but will have to appear in person at the Clerk’s Office for a replacement ballot or for new registrations, a provisional ballot. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

(If someone registers or updates their registration online during this time period, they will need to appear in person at the Clerk’s Office to receive ballot. The online option ends on June 4. The Clerk’s Office will be open for these purposes during this time period)

• May 23 – June 5 and June 9 — Same day in-person registration, registration updates, or party affiliation changes at the Churchill County Clerk’s Office during vote center hours. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency. (The Clerk’s Office will be open for in person registration and updates during this time. The voter will be given a paper ballot that they must vote and return at that time)

• If you do not receive a ballot by May 15, or you need a replacement ballot, contact the Clerk’s Office at 775-423-6028. All requests for replacement ballots will be processed and mailed by 5 p.m., June 2. After June 2, all replacement ballots must be picked up in person at the Clerk’s Office. (This is if someone does not receive their ballot or if they lose or destroy it)

• The Clerk’s Office will serve as the only vote center for the June 9 Primary Election. Vote center activities are limited to same day registration with provisional ballot voting, in-person mail-in ballot deliveries, and replacement ballot pick-ups.

Secure ballot drop boxes are located at the Clerk’s Office and Recorder’s Office entrances. (These drop boxes can be used for other Clerk/Treasurer’s business as well, such as property taxes.)