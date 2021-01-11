Cannabis and Vaping virtual summit starts Tuesday

Executive Director of Partnership Carson City Hannah McDonald and Youth Program Coordinator and Training Specialist Samantha Szoyka will speak at the Public Health Cannabis and Vaping 3-Day Virtual Summit, Tuesday, Jan. 12 to Thursday, Jan. 14.

Partnership Carson City was founded to fight the spread of methamphetamine more than a decade ago, according to a news release. Since then, it has taken on the role of a coalition to support and organize all kinds of services throughout the capital city, including but not limited to cannabis and vaping prevention.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Public and Behavioral Health in partnership with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office hosts the summit to identify Nevada’s priorities and strategies related to legal adult-use, public safety, regulation, prevention, treatment and oversight of cannabis and vaping products.

McDonald and Szoyka hope to provide a better understanding of national and Nevada trends and provide best practices for prevention and treatment use of cannabis and nicotine products, the release said.

“Cannabis and vaping, while recreational, have staggering impacts to individuals and their friends and family members,” McDonald said in the release. “At Partnership Carson City we have seen what happens firsthand. During our presentations we will share data on trends as well as provide tips on prevention and treatment.”

The event will be held virtually. On the first two days, presentations and panels will focus on the current state of the research and the hosts and participants will explore emerging and established best practices. On the third day, attendees will be encouraged to participate in an action planning workshop.

For information on PCC, go to pcccarson.org or call 775-841-4730.

For information on the summit, go to http://www.nevadapublichealthfoundation.org/nv-cannabis-vaping-summit-2021/.