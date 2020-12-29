Capital City Arts Initiative receives grant from Nevada Humanities

Nevada Humanities recently awarded 47 grants totaling $248,089 in major project grants.

These grants are a part of their Fiscal Year 2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants to Support Public Humanities Projects. Historically Nevada Humanities has offered grants up to $5,000 and now has increased grant giving to $7,500. This is an increase of 150% in their project grantmaking capacity to meet the needs of Nevada’s cultural institutions.

Being awarded a grant was the Capital City Arts Initiative, a total of $2,076 for its Nevada Neighbors lecture series.

Annually Nevada Humanities offers grants of up to $7,500 to nonprofit organizations and government and tribal entities, such as libraries, museums, and schools to fund public and educational programs in the humanities. Major grant applicants requested and were awarded funds in a variety of amounts for projects that will take place across through Oct. 31.

“Our 2021 grant recipients truly reflect Nevada’s diverse communities that will benefit from these exciting and relevant humanities programs, events, and exhibits, especially in this time of great financial need across our state,” said Christina Barr, Executive Director of Nevada Humanities. “Through these grants, humanities programs are meeting real needs in communities, helping to preserve our cultural infrastructure, and connecting Nevadans at a time when connection is critical to our community health.”

Additional grant funding is available as part of the FY2021 Nevada Humanities Project Grants cycle. Nevada Humanities offers Mini-Grants (up to $2,000) and Planning Grants (up to $1,000).

These grants are designed to respond to the year-round, immediate programmatic needs of Nevada cultural organizations by funding public humanities projects throughout the year with a flexible application deadline.

Mini grants awards for humanities projects across Nevada have been increased by 100% for 2021. Applications for Nevada Humanities FY2021 Mini-Grants and Planning Grants are now being accepted at nevadahumanities.org.