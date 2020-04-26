Capital City Brewfest moved to August

A large turnout is seen at the 2017 Capital City Brewfest on Carson Street Saturday evening in Carson City.

Brad Coman/Nevada Appeal

The Capital City Brewfest is moving to late August this year due to Covid-19 concerns. Originally scheduled for June 20, the annual event will now take place on Aug. 29 in Downtown Carson City.

“The health and safety of our community is our most important consideration” said event organizer Rich Perry. “Even if the current restrictions are eased, postponing the event until late August is the right thing to do. Of course, we will comply with any government requirements that impact the event.”

The Capital City Brewfest began in 2012, as the Beer and Pizza Championship inside the Carson Mall. In 2015, renamed the Capital City Brewfest, the event went downtown to Carson Street, and last year moved to Curry Street where it will be held this year.

“We have talked with our brewers, vendors and sponsors, everyone is on board for the date change” says co-organizer Jim Gray, “they are eager to get back in business, but also want to make sure to do it properly. We are also thrilled that our band this year, Mo’z Motley Blues is happy to make the change as well.”

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Carson City and The Fox Brewpub, The Capital City Brewfest benefits the Rotary Club’s youth leadership and scholarship programs. The service organization awards a $12,000.00 four-year scholarship to a deserving student each year, as well as funds several leadership programs for Carson City students.

Tickets, which are expected to go on sale in early July, will be $30.00 in advance and $35.00 at the door. They will be available online and from any Carson City Rotary member.

For more information go to http://www.capitalcitybrewfest.com or facebook.com/capitalcitybrewfest