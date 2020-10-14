CAPS amazing TGIF garage sale

Sheba is a beautiful 12-year-old brown tabby who came to CAPS because she was afraid of the family dog. She is a bit shy but loves to visit and be held. Sheba is looking for a calm home with folks who will love her. Come out and meet her; she would love to curl up in your lap.

Courtesy

Watson here and I want to remind everyone to come to our fabulous garage sale on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are located at 4293 Solias Road. Come and check out our remarkable bargains. If we don’t have it, you don’t need it!

We have wonderful treasures, antiques, furniture, and so many items there isn’t enough room to list them all. This is your chance to find something delightful. Mom will be there, and she always brings a treat home. Sometimes I get half of a leftover donut, which is a real treat.

Something that isn’t a treat are the allergies I get when the season changes. I usually have my nose to the ground and inhalant allergies surface at this time of year. Pollen, dust, dried leaves, and grass can trigger an allergic reaction. Mom has been washing my eyes every day, because they get itchy and watery.

Many dogs get allergies. Some of the symptoms of allergies are scratching, skin rash, hair loss, itchy red eyes, and ear infections. If you notice your BFF sneezing or coughing, he may have allergies. Flat-faced breeds like bulldogs are very susceptible to inhalant allergies.

As dogs age, they can develop allergies to things that never bothered them before. The only way to diagnose allergies is intradermal skin testing and that has to be performed by a board-certified veterinary dermatologist. A veterinarian can prescribe shots for allergies and medication.

There are things you can do at home to help relieve allergy symptoms. Brushing your dog’s hair gets dust, leaves, and grass off. Bathing with special shampoos and conditioners can help alleviate itching. If the allergy is severe, your vet may prescribe low-dose steroids.

Always consult with your veterinarian before giving your pet over the counter medicines, because many have toxic effects.

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Folks to attend theCAPS’ annual garage sale located at 4293 Solias Road on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come see us!

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Everyone to sign up for the AmazonSmile program. The details are below.

Cat food for our furry guests.

SHOUT OUT TO

All of the folks who have donated items for our garage sale. Thank you for supporting CAPS with your donations. You are the cat’s meow!

The volunteers who have helped to facilitate our garage sale. You are the heart and soul of CAPS!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

October Pet Holiday: National Animal Safety and Protection Month.

Garage sale at 4293 Solias Road on Friday and Saturday the hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.