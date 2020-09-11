CAPS: Watson is the ugly duckling of Labs

Pinky, a cute three-year-old Lab mix, is full of energy and loves to play. She enjoys water, treats and walks. Pinky would like a fun-loving home where she will be petted and cared for. Come out and take her for a walk; she will make you smile!

Watson here and I have great news! I’m an uncle to a beautiful Fox Red Labrador puppy. I actually didn’t know that there were Fox Red Labradors, but when I looked it up I found out that they are a variation of Yellow Labs.

That’s not all I found out, because I learned that Chocolate Labs were considered the “ugly ducklings” of their breed and weren’t recognized in the AKC (American Kennel Club) until 1932. Not to worry, because now we are one of the most in demand colors of all Labradors.

Our chocolate color is hard for breeders to predict, so we are special! In fact, if Lab populations existed in the wild, chocolate would be the rarest color. That’s because out of the nine E and B gene combinations only two produce a chocolate coat.

According to AKC records, Labrador Retrievers have been America’s number one most popular dog for the past 28 years. We have sweet dispositions, soulful eyes, and we are enthusiastic! When it comes to enthusiasm, we have an extra bundle of it! We are bouncy for at least four years.

Labradors are great for hunting, recovering, and rescuing. We are stable, reliable, easy to train, and we are also really cute. Many Labs are bred and trained as companions for the blind and physically disabled. We are also used in law enforcement as our keen sense of smell can root out illegal drugs. Of course many of us just become members of loving families.

I can hardly wait to play with my new Lab nephew. He’s only five-weeks old and sleeps non-stop, but I suspect that he’ll be waking up soon and bugging me to play with him.

Puppies are cute, but after awhile I wish they’d settle down and quit slobbering all over my beautiful chocolate brown coat. Well, my brown coat does have a little bit of white mixed in with it. I am getting older, but I’m no ugly duckling!

IN NEED OF

People to foster kittens! We have adorable kittens looking for kind homes and love. Call 775-423-7500.

We are searching for someone with a big truck 52” (that can be loaded from a dock) who is willing to pick up food from Chewy’s. Please give us a call at 775-423-7500.

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 to have us pick up items.

Folks to sign up for Chewy food delivery. During the pandemic, why not have your dog’s food delivered and help CAPS at the same time? Details are below.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

SHOUT OUT TO

Everyone who have made donations using Facebook and PayPal. You are keeping us going!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

September Pet Holiday: National Hug Your Hound Day.

We are desperate for donations. We haven’t been unable to have any fundraising events, which our shelter depends on. Our furry guests appreciate your help!

You can open an account with Chewy and reference; CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society, for details.

