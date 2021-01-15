Update: Five injured when car crashes through door of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Five people were hospitalized Friday after a car crashed through the doors of Sportsman’s Warehouse at Carson Mall.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said the car, which he described as compact, ended up down the store’s central aisle and against the west wall of the building.

Furlong said it appears the male driver was westbound on Wright Way in front of DMV, went through the Stewart Street intersection, over the curb, across the parking lot then between the carrier posts designed to protect the store.

Furlong said although no one was killed, two injured customers were taken to Renown in Reno by Care Flight and the other three taken to Carson Tahoe in Carson City for treatment.

Furlong said there was a suspicion right after the 11 a.m. crash that the driver suffered a medical emergency but he said he didn’t have any confirmation of that and it wasn’t known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

None of the injured were employees of the store and Furlong said there was minimal damage to the store since the car went down the main aisle.

No names of the victims were available yet.

Furlong said he doesn’t know the make and model of the car but that it was small enough that the driver went between the barrier poles designed to prevent a vehicle from crashing into the store.

