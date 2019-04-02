Community Fun Day Attend the Community Fun Day, at Venturacci Park on April 27, from 12-6 p.m. There will be a Car Seat Check Point at the fun day, sponsored by the Banner Chuchill Paramedics and Family Vehicle Car Seat Program. Chucrchill County Social Services will also be having a drawing for two new car seats.

With all the activities we do with our children such as school, sports, daycare, family, church, vacations, and daily travel, car seat safety is a very important job. Infant and child car seats save lives. It is necessary that families select a car seat or booster that is appropriate for the age, height, and weight of a child. The car seat should fit tightly and the harness should be adjusted accurately. Please be sure to read all car seat installation instructions and the owner’s manual to ensure proper installation.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles and Nevada Department of Transportation promotes Zero Fatalities and Drive Safe Nevada. The Nevada Revised Statues NRS4848.157, requires a child less than 6 years old and weighing 60 pounds or less to be in a secured child restraint system.

NHTSA reports “frontal airbags generally are designed to deploy in moderate to severe frontal or near frontal crashes, are defined as crashes that are 8-14 mph or higher.” The speed of an air bag deployment will vary in vehicles, but the average speed is between 100 to 200 mph. For the safety purpose it is best practice that a child under the age of 13 ride in the back seat of a vehicle. Also never place a rear-facing car seat in the front seat.

CAR SEAT TIPS

Birth — Nevada Law requires rear facing until one year and 20 pounds. It’s recommended you leave rear facing until 2 or until infant reaches the seat height and weight limits. The safest location for a rear facing car seat is in the middle of the back seat.

1-3 Years — Keep rear facing as long as possible. Forward facing with a 5-point harness until toddler reaches the weight limit of the car seat.

4-7 Years — When the toddler is over 40 pounds, the child can be put in a booster using the car’s shoulder’s seat belt. (State law: Booster until 6 year and 60 pounds)

8-12 Years — As long as a child is over 60 pounds and 6 years old and is 4-feet 9-inches, a regular seat belt will fit properly across the thigh and on the collar bone area.

When traveling to different states, be sure to know the car seat laws. Our neighboring state of California has a booster law of 8 years old and 80 pounds.

Any questions on car seats, the internet has wonderful information. Car seats by brand names, dmvnv.com, zerofatalities.com, safekidsworldwide.org, safetybeltsafeusa.org, nhtsa.gov.

Family Vehicle Safety Program Car Seat Education and Installation is sponsored by Churchill County Social Services in Fallon. For any questions or information contact Joyce Edgemon at FVSP technician 775-217-9832.