Car stopped for no license plate, passenger arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

TUESDAY

• At 2:51 p.m. Korey Mills, 27, was arrested on multiple felony counts after deputies were dispatched to a residence on Rand Avenue for a report of a domestic dispute. There was no domestic battery involved but Mills returned with a warrant charging felony tampering with a vehicle and two California warrants charging him as a fugitive from justice. He was held without bail. In addition, the 27-year-old woman at the residence had an outstanding warrant for violating suspended sentence conditions. Bail was set at $1,000.

WEDNESDAY

• At 12:41 a.m., Amy Garcia, 27, was arrested after the vehicle she was riding in was stopped for not having a license plate. She was charged with violating probation conditions barring consumption of alcohol after several empty single shot vodka bottles and an open can of hard lemonade was found on the passenger side of the car. Her bail was set at $3,000.

THURSDAY

• At 12:17 a.m., Trina Galvan, 41, was arrested after a traffic stop on South Carson Street. Dispatch advised she had a felony warrant charging embezzlement of a motor vehicle. A search of the car found several small bags of meth and paraphernalia. Bail was set at $23,500.

• At 2:35 a.m., Jefferson Pendergrass, 31, was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools after a deputy spotted him walking away from the parking lot at JM Furniture. The arrest report says Pendergrass was seen dropping items on the ground as he walked including a flashlight, screwdriver and spring-loaded punch, blue surgical mask and hand sanitizer as well as the registration of a vehicle that was parked in the lot. The report says there was a box of masks in the vehicle matching that which Pendergrass had dropped along with sanitizer matching the bottle the defendant had. The vehicle registration matched the parked vehicle. Bail was set at $2,250.

• At 12:56 a.m., Lenox Lacour, 36, was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at Long and Rand for a broken headlight. A search of his person found a pipe and a small amount of heroin as well as $1,194 in cash. Lacour was a passenger in the vehicle and no evidence was found implicating the driver. Lacour was charged with possession and possession of paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,500.

• At 3:10 p.m., Jared Hall, 32, was arrested on a warrant charging violation of bail conditions after a caller advised that he was gambling at the Lucky Strike. He was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia after he was searched. Bail was set at $6,500. In addition, his 27-year-old girlfriend was arrested on two outstanding failure to appear warrants, each carrying a $995 bail.

• At 6:05 p.m., Austin Bernal, 25, was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop at Gordon and Edwards for failure to use a turn signal and an expired temporary registration. The arrest report says the deputy recognized him as some one with a suspended license. After his arrest, a search of the vehicle found a small amount of meth and paraphernalia. He was also charged with violating pre-trial conditions, a suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, making an illegal turn and illegally parking in a handicapped zone. Total bail was set at $4,775 and on the P&P hold.

• At 9 p.m., a 57-year-old transient was arrested in the parking lot of the Country Market on a warrant charging failure to appear issued in Nye County. He was also charged as an ex-felon failing to register in Carson City. Bail was set at $3,300.