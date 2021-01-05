CARES Act money helps Nevadans match skills to job openings

Two agencies are joining forces using CARES Act funding to match people looking for work to available jobs.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Office of Workforce Innovation are making the Emsi SkillsMatch tool available for people trying to get back into the job market.

GOED Director Michael Brown said the software, “will help people identify which employment skills they have and perhaps more importantly, help them identify which skills they need to obtain to become more employable in today’s job market.”

He said the software is free and available at http://www.nv.emsiskills.com. It can be used to connect individuals to jobs that meet their qualifications and understand career and education opportunities.

Isla Young of the workforce innovation office said there was a disconnect in the labor market even before the pandemic.

“The result is people weren’t getting the training they needed for the jobs they wanted and employers weren’t finding the talent they needed,” she said.

They said Emsi is working with universities and colleges as well as local workforce boards to develop training to align skills being taught with those being sought.

GOED Workforce Development Director Stacey Bostwick said this is the most efficient way to get Nevada residents back to work.

“This partnership will harness their host of abilities and education to connect them to either the training they need or the job they want based on their skills,” she said.