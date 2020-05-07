CARES Act provides another $70 million to Nevada health care providers

Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., say the federal government has awarded another $70 million to Nevada health care providers, more than two-thirds of it to rural facilities.

This money is in addition to the $315 million already granted to Nevada health care providers under the CARES Act.

They said the funding is crucial to supporting both frontline urban providers and the rural safety net.

In a joint statement, they said $18,760,725 will go to those urban providers treating the large numbers of inpatients.

Another $51,470,536, they said, will help support 21 rural hospitals, community health centers and clinics across the state.

They urged health care providers who have not submitted their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to do so at http://www.hhs.gov/providerelief.

Those providers treating and testing uninsured patients can apply for reimbursement at http://www.hrsa.gov/coviduninsured.claim.