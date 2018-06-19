Carol J. Schmidt

April 6, 1934 ~ June 14, 2018

Carol was born in Chicago, Illinois to parents William and June Kaemer.

She and her husband moved to Fallon from Southern California, making her a 16 year resident of Fallon, NV.

Carol is leaving behind her loving husband of 62 years, rolland Schmidt of Fallon; her son William Schmidt of Anaheim; her daughter Judy Thompson of Fallon; her 6 grandchildren, and her 10 great-grandchildren.

She loved cooking and sewing for family. Her hobbies included hiking, running, and camping. She was a devoted Christian and 30 year member of the Community Bible Study in both Nevada and California.

There will be no local services held, but she will be buried in El Toro, California with the Lord's blessing.

Arrangements to be handled by The Gardens Funeral Home, 775-423-8928.