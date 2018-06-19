Carson Blue Jays down Damonte Ranch, 9-6

The Carson Blue Jays scored three in the fifth and three in the sixth en route to a 9-6 win over Damonte Ranch on Tuesday night at Ron McNutt Field.

Carson came back from deficits of 2-1 in the first and 5-3 in the second en route to the win. Carson plays two games Wednesday at Reed High School.

A two-run error on Josh Buchan's groundball tied the game at 5, and then Vernon Painter drove in the go-ahead run with a single.

In the sixth, Damonte tied the game at 6 with a single run, and then Carson used two walks, a hit batter and a two-run single by Kahle Good in the bottom of the inning to snap the tie and win the game.

Good went 2-for-3, while Kobe Morgan, Kenny Aydelott, Bryce Baker and Painter each contributed a hit.