Carson Blue Jays split a pair of games on Sunday

The Carson Blue Jays scored eight runs in the bottom of the second to overcome an early 5-0 deficit and beat Sparks, 9-6, at the Reno Knights 4th of July Tournament at Ron McNutt Field on Sunday.

Sparks scored five in its first two at-bats, but four of those runs were unearned. Four Carson errors led to five unearned runs in the game.

Carson used seven hits, two errors and a walk to score its runs.

Garritt Benavidez singled to start the second, and Bryce Baker and Kenny Aydelott reached on errors to load the bases. Kobe Morgan followed with a two-run double to make it 5-2. Kahle Good singled home Aydelott to make it 5-3 with Morgan stopping at third. Josh Buchan singled home Morgan and sent Good to third to trim the deficit to 5-4.

Casey Martensen tied the game at 5 with a single. Vernon Painter walked to load the bases, and Delsin Roberts followed with a two-run single to make it 7-5. Benavidez, up for the second time in the inning, capped the barrage with a run-scoring single.

Carson added one in the third and Sparks scored one off reliever Jade Stotts in the seventh.

Good, Benavidez and Buchan had two hits for Carson. Martensen, Roberts, Morgan, and Painter added a hit each.

In the second game, Carson got roughed up by Yuba City, 13-0 in a five inning affair. Yuba City pounded out 13 hits. Carson managed just six singles.