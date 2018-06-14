Carson Blue Jays top Dayton in tourney opener

RENO — The Carson Blue Jays snapped a 9-all tie with two runs in the top of the seventh, and then held off a late Dayton rally to grab an 11-10 victory Thursday on the opening day of the High Sierra Tournament at Bishop Manogue High School.

The Blue Jays play Baker City, Oregon on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Bishop Manogue, and then play twice on Saturday.

Kahle Good led off the seventh with a triple and Josh Buchan walked. After Casey Martensen popped out, Good and Buchan pulled off a double steal to make it 10-9. Vernon Painter added an insurance run with a run-scoring single.

Jade Stotts, who threw two innings of relief, picked up the win despite allowing a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Good went 3-for-5 with a single and two triples. Martensen and Garritt Benavidez both had two hit. Benavidez finished with three RBI.

Jake Madson and Tyler Stolfich led Dayton with a hit and two RBI apiece.