Carson City, 3 other counties to start asymptomatic testing registration on Monday; testing to begin Monday, May 4

People without symptoms for COVID-19 (asymptomatic) will be able to get tested starting Monday, May 4.

In a press release from Carson City Health and Human Services, residents who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and want to be tested can call (775)782-9090 starting at 8 a.m. Monday, April 27. Testing is limited and by appointment only.

The phone will be staffed starting Monday, April 27th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers will be asked what county they reside in along with other demographic information.

Testing will begin the week of May 4, with the help of the Nevada National Guard and the led by the Quad-County Multiagency Coordination Group, Incident Management Team (IMT), and Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS). Test will be available for Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties.

Approximately 1,800 COVID-19 tests will be administered to Quad-County residents who are not experiencing symptoms or asymptomatic.

This test is not the COVID-19 antibody test. It detects if the virus is in your system at the time of testing. A negative result does not mean an individual will not contract the virus at a later time.

The tests are limited by county and pre-registration is required. Testing locations will be available in each of the counties. The specific location will be given to the individual when they call to schedule an appointment.

“Conducting community testing for individuals who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will provide data to Quad-County leaders for decision making purposes in the future,” said Battalion Chief Tom Raw, Carson City Deputy Emergency Manager and current Incident Commander for the Quad-County IMT.

Previously, individuals who were not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 did not meet the testing criteria as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has increased availability of testing supplies to CCHHS allowing the criteria to include people without symptoms.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline at (775)283-4789. Individuals will be triaged and assessed by a nurse for testing. This hotline is for symptomatic individuals only; this is not the scheduling line mentioned above.

For more information on COVID-19 and situation updates visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.