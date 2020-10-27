Carson City 3rd grader wins age group in fire prevention poster contest

Adrian Manzano, a third grade student at Empire Elementary School in Carson City, was named winner of the State Fire Prevention & Awareness Poster Contest for his age category.

Manzano was honored with his poster placed on billboards throughout Nevada. Additionally, he received a plaque from the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division and recognition by the National Fire Protection Association.

This was the Nevada Department of Public Safety and the State Fire Marshal Division fourth annual poster contest. As part of the fire prevention and awareness campaign, several students arrived early before school to learn about fire safety and work on posters to submit to the contest.

Alyssa Butler, a ninth grade student with the Western Nevada College, Homeschool High School Program, also won for her age category.

A list of winners is available at https://fire.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/firenvgov/content/Home/Features/2020%20Poster%20Winners.pdf