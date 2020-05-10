Carson City airport awarded federal funding for fencing
The Carson City airport is one of seven small airports to be awarded federal funding for improvements.
Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said a total of $2.7 million was awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The largest single award on the list was $946,875 to the Carson City airport to install perimeter fencing.
In addition, Fallon was awarded $433,808 to pay for apron improvements and Elko $417,188 to buy snow removal equipment.
Mineral County will receive $491,146 for perimeter fencing and Pershing County $196,875 for fencing improvements.
Finally, the Owyhee Duck Valley Indian Reservation and City of Wells will each receive $150,000, the reservation for snow removal equipment and Wells to upgrade the runway.