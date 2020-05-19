Carson City Alzheimer’s fundraiser rescheduled for September

Carson City’s newest event for a good cause is now postponed until the fall.

A Walk/Run to Remember, a 5K race to raise money for Northern Nevada Alzheimer’s Association, was set for May 16 but has been moved to Sept. 12.

“We are very disappointed that we had to reschedule but at this time we are excited to continue with our passion for this event. I am actually very happy to have it in September to have the focus on Alzheimer’s and the victims of this disease and how we can make a difference without the underlying focus on the COVID-19 on everyone’s mind,” said Brenda Collings, one of the event’s organizers. “Our goal is to have a very fun, happy event for families to honor their friends and loved ones going through this and to honor those we have lost.”

Collings and Ryan Blaver, coworkers at RCM Realty Group, who are launching the walk/run, both have had loved ones affected by the disease, which causes dementia.

Blaver’s father, Richard, a longtime middle school teacher and basketball coach in Dayton, was diagnosed in 2010 and died in 2018. Collings’ father, too, suffered from Alzheimer’s and died when his daughter was 24 years old. Now, Collings’ mother, Catalina, is afflicted.

“All proceeds go to the Northern Nevada Alzheimer’s Association so all funds remain local to aid families caring for family members affected by this disease. My mom has had help from them with giving a percentage of funding to hire a care giver once a week for a few hours to allow my stepdad time to leave and run errands while my mom is in the care of qualified care giver,” said Collings.

A Walk/Run to Remember begins at 8 a.m. at McFadden Plaza and will also feature vendors, food trucks, prizes and music supplied by Taylor Morgan, the DJ for University of Nevada, Reno games.

The organizers are hoping to attract 300 race participants and everyone is welcome — runners, walkers and strollers.

The event sponsors are Butler Meats, Carson Tahoe Health, First Centennial Title Co. of Nevada, HomeTown Lenders, JP Fence, RCM Realty Group, Tour Space, and Western Title Co. To register for the race or for information on sponsoring the event, visit https://awalkruntoremember.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=13067