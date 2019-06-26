Carson City apartment fire an act of arson, investigation shows

Firemen responded to a blaze late Sunday night that started in a small apartment complex under construction off Little Lane.

Courtesy Sean Slamon

Investigators say the fire that destroyed a townhouse under construction at the Arbor Village Development was arson.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. Sunday night. Fire Chief Sean Slamon estimated the damage at $225,000.

Sheriff’s detective Sam Hatley said no further details can be released at this point because the investigation is ongoing. He asked that anyone with information that could lead them to the perpetrator of the blaze to contact the sheriff’s office investigations at 283-7852, 283-7850, dispatch at 887-2677 or Secret Witness 322-4900.

Slamon said Monday that a total of 25 personnel and numerous pieces of equipment were dispatched to the scene that night but, by the time they got there, one unit was fully involved and the fire was spreading to connected units at the site on Little Lane and Centerville Drive.