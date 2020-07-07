Carson City-based development district gets $400,000 in fed funding

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced the Economic Development Administration of the Department of Commerce has awarded $400,000 to the Western Nevada Development District of Carson City to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

“Nevada has been one of the hardest-hit states in the nation in terms of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our citizens and small business owners,” said Cortez Masto in the release. “I’m glad to see these CARES Act funds get to Nevada’s only Economic Development District through the EDA to help pursue strategic investments to bolster our economy and foster good paying jobs in Northern Nevada.”

WNDD President Roy Edgington agreed, noting that “The Western Nevada Development District is pleased to have received these funds to support our communities in the engagement of strategies that will diversify our regional economy, support workforce training aligned to careers post-pandemic, and to build economic resiliency for the future.”

The goal of the Economic Development Assistance program is to spur job creation, leverage private capital investments, and strengthen America’s ability to compete in a global marketplace, according to the news release.

WNDD is the only certified Economic Development District in Nevada.

The WNDD Board of Directors is comprised of elected and appointed officials as well as agency staff and business representatives from throughout seven counties (Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Churchill, Pershing, Mineral, and Washoe) and five cities (Lovelock, Fernley, Sparks, Reno and Fallon). Associate members include NV Energy, Nevada Green Institute, Nevada Builders Alliance, and JOIN. The University of Nevada, Reno Center for Economic Development also serves on the board and partners with WNDD in a variety of technical assistance projects, analysis, and reports. WNDD works towards creating an environment in which business, industry, and workforce will locate within the region, promoting a vibrant and sustainable economy.