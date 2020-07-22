Carson City-based Simerson Construction builds new HQ

Simerson Construction has built a new headquarters at 1617 Forrest Way in Carson City.

The $1,250,413 deal included a 3.204% interest SBA 504 loan, with only 10% down, facilitated by Nevada State Development Corp. Heritage Bank of Nevada partnered in the financing package.

“This new building is going to be fantastic,” said Dru Simerson, owner of Simerson Construction. “Aside from the fact that we get to design exactly what we want and need, which is exciting, it’s also going to allow us to expand. We will have additional abilities in certain areas of our business as well as increased room and efficiency.”

Simerson founded Simerson Construction, LLC in January 2015. Simerson Construction’s vast experience in government contracting and abnormal projects is assisted via their valuable array of licenses consisting of general, electrical, carpentry, drywall, plumbing, industrial piping, HVAC, steel, concrete and modular structures. These licenses allow Simerson Construction to acquire jobs that other companies are not sufficiently licensed to bid or capable of completing due to the project’s complexity.

“This is a great business with great ownership,” said Evan Dickson, president of Nevada State Development Corp. “I’m happy for them to be able to build their new building. It will mean a lot for Dru and his company. Added space, expanded fabricating abilities, more efficient layout, larger warehouse, you name it. This is a big deal and they deserve it.”

The company selects key industrial and commercial customers with the intent of creating a long-term, multi-project relationship. In between the private projects Simerson Construction completes small and large public works projects for entities all over Norther Nevada from your local town to the Department of Defense.

