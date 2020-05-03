Carson City birth announcements for April 18 – 23, 2020

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center

To Denise Ponce and Jesus Ponce-Noriega of Dayton, Emily Samantha Ponce, born April 18, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Nattalie Mitchell and Kyle Killian of Reno, Kash Mitchell Killian, born April 19, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Madchen Giesler and Joseph Hughes of Gardnerville, Evelyn Jane Giesler-Hughes, born April 20, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Rachel and Samuel Johnson of Schurz, Blakely Mae Johnson, born April 21, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Kylee and Nathan Kemmerer of Reno, Wyatt Jude Kemmerer, born April 22, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Andrea Farley and Troy Kluge of Dayton, Layla Rose Kluge, born April 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Lindsay Welty and Christopher Hoit of Dayton, Madison Grace Hoit, born April 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Fabiola Saavedra-Serratos and Michael Saylo of Gardnerville, Adela Elviana Saylo, born April 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.