Carson City birth announcements for April 24 to 29, 2020
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Daelynn Nadler and Michael Blummer of Gardnerville, Michael Dale Blummer, born April 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Sydney Aqua and Forrest Crooks-Burrows, Nashtyn Michael Burrows, born April 24, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.
To Chelsea and Patrick O’Bryan of Gardnerville, Finley Rhys O’Bryan, born April 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Aimee Dianne Hunt and David Hunt of Carson City, Leona Lin Hunt, born April 26, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Aiyana Adams and Andrew Pendery of Gardnerville, Arlen George Pendery, born April 28, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
To Carolyn and Joe Whitfield of Minden, Hudson Raye Whitfield, born April 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.