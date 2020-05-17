Carson City birth announcements for April 24 to May 6, 2020

To Daelynn Nadler and Michael Blummer of Gardnerville, Michael Dale Blummer, born April 24, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Sydney Aqua and Forrest Crooks-Burrows of Dayton, Nashtyn Michael Burrows, born April 24, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.

To Reyna Calvert Cerca and Robert Calvert of Fallon, Eva Elizabeth Calvert Cerca, born April 24, 2020, born 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Chelsea and Patrick O’Bryan of Gardnerville, Finley Rhys O’Bryan, born April 25, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Cecile Rupp and Keith Roach of Silver Springs, Zannder LeeRoy Roach, born April 25, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Aimee Dianne Hunt and David Hunt of Carson City, Leona Lin Hunt, born April 26, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Aiyana Adams and Andrew Pendery of Gardnerville, Arlen George Pendery, born April 28, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Carolyn and Joe Whitfield of Minden, Hudson Raye Whitfield, born April 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Sarah Angulo-Parra of Carson City, Steven Manolo Angulo, born April 30, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Gina Corbelli and Joshua Frager of Carson City, Wyatt Louis Frager, born April 30, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Abril Vivanco Rosas and Carlos Angel-Lopez of Carson City, Isabella Angel-Vivanco, born May 2, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Kareena Belser and Michael Morgan of Carson City, Gabriel Thomas Morgan, born May 4, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Courtney Kovach and Daniel Winter of Dayton, Ashton William Winter, born May 5, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Taleah and Lester Hinkey of Carson City, Evander Strongheart Hinkey, born May 5, 2020, weighing 9 pounds.

To Stephany Loza-Franco and James Patten of Dayton, Logan James Patten, born May 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Gabriela and Jonathan Diaz of Carson City, Aria Everleigh Diaz, born May 6, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces.