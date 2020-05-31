Carson City birth announcements for April 28 to May 13, 2020
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
To Aiyana Adams and Andrew Pendery of Gardnerville, Arlen George Pendery, born April 28, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.
To Carolyn and Joe Whitfield of Minden, Hudson Raye Whitfield, born April 29, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces.
To Sarah Angulo-Parra of Carson City, Steven Manolo Angulo, born April 30, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 4 ounces.
To Gina Corbelli and Joshua Frager of Carson City, Wyatt Louis Frager, born April 30, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Abril Vivanco Rosas and Carlos Angel-Lopez of Carson City, Isabella Angel-Vivanco, born May 2, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Kareena Belser and Michael Morgan of Carson City, Gabriel Thomas Morgan, born May 4, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.
To Courtney Kovach and Daniel Winter of Dayton, Ashton William Winter, born May 5, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Taleah and Lester Hinkey of Carson City, Evander Strongheart Hinkey, born May 5, 2020, weighing 9 pounds.
To Stephany Loza-Franco and James Patten of Dayton, Logan James Patten, born May 6, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.
To Gabriela and Jonathan Diaz of Carson City, Aria Everleigh Diaz, born May 6, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 10 ounces.
To Tara Silsby and Vladislav Lapshin of Dayton, Remington Haze Lapshin, born May 10, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Ashley and Christopher Skelley of Carson City, Rose Marie Skelley, born May 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Michelle and Kevin Fox of Minden, Julia Lee Fox, born May 11, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Valentina Borisyuk and Jonathan Remien of Gardnerville, born May 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Kasey and Seth Ryan of Dayton, Henry Benjamin Ryan, born May 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
To Jennifer Hood and Andrew Penrose of Reno, Leo Andrew Penrose, born May 13, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.