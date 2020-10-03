Carson City birth announcements for August 19 to September 24, 2020

To Claudia Meza-Aguilar and Cody Farnsworth of Gardnerville, Nash Bayou Farnsworth, born Aug. 19, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Claudia Meza-Aguilar and Cody Farnsworth of Gardnerville, Vada Ella-Meza Farnsworth, bortn Aug. 19, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Gabrielle and Trevor Kolbus of Mound House, Barrett Dean Kolbus, born Aug. 29, 2020, weighing 9 pounds.

To Cassandra and Gavin Clark of Gardnerville, Rhett Walker Clark, born Aug. 30, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Jayme Broadway and Erick Heller of Carson City, Samantha Rose Heller, born Sept. 2, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Holly Hukari and Christopher Medrano of Minden, Birdie Mae Jane Medrano, born Sept. 2, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Rosieme and Dale Watkins of Silver Springs, Carmella Landero Watkins, born Sept. 3, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Erinn and Nathan Walker of Incline Village, Eleanor Skye Walker, born Sept. 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Alexandra Wilson and James Russo of Reno, Myles James Russo, born Sept. 3, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Kayse and Brandon Dewey of Winnemucca, Peter James Dewey, born Sept. 6, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Kristina Miles and Michael Banks of Gardnerville, Maverick Thomas Banks, born Sept. 6, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.

To Rahksahnah Liebl and Loren Wilkie of Gardnerville, Olivia Grace Wilkie, born Sept. 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Skylyn Jackson of Carson City, Heaven Leigh Angel, born Sept. 8, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Jessica Embury and Robert Kearnes II of Carson City, Kallahan David Kearns, born Sept. 9, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Kristina Ervin-Chapman and Dustin Chapman of Fernley, Wells Benjamin Chapman, born Sept. 10, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Ada Fonseca and Jose Fonseca Delgadillo of Carson City, Nadia Celeste Fonseca, born Sept. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Desiree Gonzales and Robert Brunson of Carson City, Ivy Rose Brunson, born Sept. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Jennifer Walker of Carson City, Henry Dennis Walker, born Sept. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Jennifer Matus and Alex Carlson of Gardnerville, Addison Mae Carlson, born Sept. 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Elizabeth and Christopher Webber of Minden, Cameron Wiley Webber, born Sept. 12, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Tes Trier and Brandon Miller of Carson City, Bentley Thomas Miller, born Sept. 12, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Salina Trujillo and Dylan Peake of Wellington, Danielle Marie Peake, born Sept. 13, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Courtney Loreno-Sanchez and Austin Fitzgerald of Carson City, Grae Kenzington Fitzgerald, born Sept. 15, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Bridget and Finnerty Tucker of Fallon, Katherine Marie Tucker, born Sept. 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Leslie Bobadilla Buguerio and Juan Barrara Cuevas of Carson City, Daily Yaretzi Barrera Bobadilla, born Sept. 18, 2020, weighing 8 pounds.

To Harley Vane and Mark Carreno of Carson City, Corbin James Carreno, born Sept. 19, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Corinne and Alexander Melgar of Markleeville, Calif., Cruz Carter Melgar, born Sept. 19, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Kaewanee and Conner Tatum of Dayton, Abel Richard Nestor Tatum, born Sept. 20, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Miryah Howlett and Richard Teneyck of Carson City, Nora Mae Teneyck, born Sept. 22, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Jacquelyn and Patrick Cox of Carson City, Coralyn Teegan Cox, born Sept. 23, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Jessie McCarthy and Brandon Lyle of Dayton, Tucker William Lyle, born Sept. 24, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce.