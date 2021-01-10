Carson City birth announcements for December 11 to 30, 2020

To Patricia Rios Escobar and Rodrigo Avila-Deras of Carson City, Belen Guadalupe Avila Rios, born Dec. 11, 2020, weighing 7 pounds.

To Christina and David Dailey of Carson City, Elijah Reed Dailey, born Dec. 11, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Ramona Franklin and Cody Hall of Carson City, Athena Eleasa-Izabelle Hall, born Dec. 11, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Hayley and Cole Bradley of Carson City, Lennox John Bradley, born Dec. 13, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Rebecca Peck and Christopher Mora of Gardnerville, Natalia Margaret Anne Mora, born Dec. 14, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Princess and Jeffrey Querl of Mound House, Jeffrey Jonathan Querl, born Dec. 14, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Alyssa Williams of Gardnerville, Josiah Andrew Williams, born Dec. 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 1 ounce.

To Samantha Samsoe and Marcus Carroll of Carson City, Oliver Gene Carroll, born Dec. 18, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Jeannie and Michael Pelham of Carson City, Levi Rupert Pelham, born Dec. 20, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Jamie Norris and Joseph Tibbals, Jr., of Fallon, Elizabeth Margaret Tibbals, born Dec. 20, 2020, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Kaitlyn and Evan Parent of Gardnerville, Ava Grace Parent, born Dec. 23, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Leilani and Nicholas Cranston of Carson City, Serafinn James Ordonez Cranston, born Dec. 23, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

To Mitzi and Benjamin Baxter of Gardnerville, Beau Gardner Baxter, born Dec. 23, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Mitzi and Benjamin Baxter of Gardnerville, Eli Douglas Baxter, born Dec. 23, 2020, weighing 4 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Olivia Goes and Nathan Liebespeck of Carson City, Corbin Spencer Liebespeck, born Dec. 23, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Danelle Morri and Richardo Sedillo of Carson City, Alivia Rileen Aurora Sedillo, born Dec. 24, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Alma Galvan Acevedo and Marco Galvan Ramos of Dayton, Izabella Aayala Galvan, born Dec. 24, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Vanessa and Christopher Crevling of Carson City, Robert Werts Crevling, born Dec. 26, 2020, weighing 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Sarah and Ryan Quenga of Carson City, Kaysen William Quenga, born Dec. 28, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Carly and Noah Kelly of Minden, Audrey Jo Kelly, born Dec. 30, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 1 ounce.